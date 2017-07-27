Katherine Jenkins shares rare photo of her gorgeous daughter The 37-year-old classical opera singer was enjoying some mother-daughter time with her little girl

Katherine Jenkins has thrilled fans by sharing a photo of her daughter Aaliyah Reign. The classical opera singer posted an artsy shot of the mother-daughter duo walking along a pier, pictured from behind to protect little Aaliyah's privacy. The doting mum, 37, sweetly wrote: "I would walk to the ends of the earth for you... #MummaDaughterLove #AaliyahReign."

The Welsh star, who shares her daughter with her husband Andrew Levitas, occasionally gives fans glimpses into her family life, but she makes every effort to conceal her child's face. Aaliyah, who turns two in September, is usually pictured from the back or from a distance. One recent upload showed the little girl wearing a ballet outfit as she peered out the window.

Katherine welcomed her daughter two years ago

Katherine explained that she was finally enjoying time off with her family, having completed 41 performances of Carousel with the English National Opera. "It's Monday and after 41 performances of Carousel, it's back to our Mumma-Daughter adventures!" she wrote. "Words can't explain how I've missed being full time with this little ballerina." Katherine also shared a picture of the pair on stage, just as she was preparing to perform her final show. "I just want to take a moment to thank this little princess for allowing me the time away from her to be part of this amazing project," she wrote. "Aaliyah, Mummy could only truly understand the love in Julie's heart for Louise because it's what I feel for you every day. And Andrew... you're pretty good too!"

The Welsh singer has recently finished performing in Carousel

The couple welcomed their daughter in September 2015, one year after tying the knot at Hampton Court Palace in London. Katherine took seven months off after giving birth, to raise her little girl and adjust to motherhood. During an appearance on This Morning, she said: “I think when you have a daughter you think about your own relationship with your mum and my mum was the breadwinner of our family and she instilled a really good work ethic in me, so I want to have that with my daughter. Show her that I'm passionate about things and dedicated and we don't just live in a house that appeared from nowhere."