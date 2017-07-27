Lucky Blue Smith, 19, welcomes baby daughter and reveals her unusual name The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the tot's arrival

Teenage model Lucky Blue Smith has become a first-time father after girlfriend Stormi Bree gave birth to a baby girl. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the tot's arrival, and let fans know his daughter's name.

Alongside a picture of himself cradling the new arrival, Lucky wrote: "She's here (heart eye face emojis) meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy… I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess."

She's here😍😍😍 meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy... I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess❤️ A post shared by LUCKY BLUE SMITH (@luckybsmith) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Fellow model Stormi, 26, also shared a snap of her new family, in which she and Lucky lay on the bed with their daughter.

"Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of little miss Gravity Blue Smith," she wrote.

Gravity's arrival comes after Lucky admitted he was absorbing any advice he was given about becoming a parent ahead of his baby's big entrance into the world.

"Everyone around me has just been telling me the ins and outs (of parenting) and just giving me a bunch of great support," he told WWD.

Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of 🖤little miss Gravity Blue Smith A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

Lucky's three sisters Pyper America, Starlie Cheyenne and Daisy Clementine, who join him in band The Atomics, are also on hand to help him - and admitted during the interview that they were just as excited as their brother about the new arrival. The handsome Fendi model noted the family's love of kids is due to taking on regular babysitting jobs when they were youngsters.

"We all really love babies," Pyper also gushed, with Daisy adding: "We're obsessed with babies."

"We really love family so, there's another new person," Starlie grinned. "It's gonna be so exciting."