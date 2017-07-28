Binky Felstead proudly shows off baby India on This Morning The star welcomed her little girl on 12 June

It's been six weeks since Binky Felstead and boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson became first-time parents following the arrival of their baby daughter India. And on Friday, the couple proudly appeared on This Morning with their little girl to discuss their new reality show Born In Chelsea. Cradling her tiny baby in her arms, Binky looked completely at ease as she tended to India while chatting to hosts Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond. Dad Josh, meanwhile, was every bit the doting dad, gently stroking the baby's tiny hand as the couple spoke about their bundle of joy. "It's been the most surreal journey, but it has been the most amazing one," he said. "She's here now and we have this most amazing girl."

Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson proudly showed off baby India on This Morning

Binky, 27, who was only in labour for six hours before India's arrival on 12 June, revealed that India has already settled into a good bedtime routine. "She's actually quite good," she shared. "She does four hour stints." Josh, meanwhile, said that teamwork was key when it comes to parenting a newborn. "I honestly think it comes down to your partner," he explained. "Binks and I have done so well bouncing off one another. It could either make it incredibly hard, or incredibly easy, and you end up picking up on these little signals. If Binks has done a few night feeds, it could be something as small as me making her a cup of tea. It's the little things."

The reality star welcomed her little girl on 12 June

Baby India weighed in at 7lbs 13oz when she was born just before 2pm on 12 June in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "It was a dream labour," Binky told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "There was no screaming or crying and it wasn't like in a movie. It was all over very quickly."

Josh, who cut the umbilical cord, said: "I burst into tears when she was born… When you've seen your partner give birth, you end up feeling emotions for them that you've never felt before. I can't describe how much admiration I have for her for what she's been through… it's a new feeling in my heart."