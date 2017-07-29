Alex Jones shares beautiful summer holiday snap with family and baby Ted The One Show presenter has taken to Instagram to post a gorgeous family snap

La vie en rose! Alex Jones is enjoying two weeks off in France and thrilled fans when she posted a beautiful family picture on Instagram. She uploaded an idyllic snap of her loved ones enjoying an alfresco meal out, gathered around the dinner table, all smiles. The photo showed Alex's husband Charlie Thomson, her parents and other relatives, as well as her six-month-old adorable baby Ted, who is partially hidden from view.

"Ma famille en France. #summernights #provence," Alex wrote on Instagram. The One Show presenter received a flurry of messages from her fans, with many commenting on the "precious" snap and how family holidays are the best. Alex has been keeping a relatively low profile on social media as she takes time off work. At the start of her holiday in mid-July, she shared a picture of a delicious-looking cheeseboard, and wrote: "It's late, but we've finally arrived at our hideaway en France. Children asleep so it's time to crack open the cheese and wine. Cheers to another 13 nights of exactly this. #wineandcheesediet."

Alex Jones welcomed her son in January

Their trip to France has been a particularly special one this year, as Alex and Charlie were taking their little boy on his first summer holiday abroad. The couple, who married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! in 2015, welcomed their first child in January. Ted – full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson – was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. At the time, Alex said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time."

The One Show presenter is enjoying her summer holiday in France

The star has since returned to her presenting duties on the famous red sofa part-time, where she often talks about her beloved son. Alex also has her hands full with another project. The 40-year-old presenter is writing a parenting book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, which focuses on her experiences of being a first-time older mum.