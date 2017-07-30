Strictly's Aliona Vilani introduces gorgeous baby daughter Bella The professional dancer, 33, welcomed her first child in June

Strictly Come Dancing star Aliona Vilani has swapped her Glitterball trophies for an even bigger prize – her first child, HELLO! can reveal. The dancer – who has won the hit BBC show twice – and husband Vincent Kavanagh posed for an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! where they reveal all the details about their daughter Bella, who arrived on June 10. "I feel so lucky," she says of Bella. "We genuinely feel so blessed and happy. We got lucky. She's very chilled. Vincent is, too – as am I when I'm not working. They say a baby is often more calm if the parents are, too."

Aliona also tells HELLO! that one of the first people she told about Bella's arrival was her former Strictly contestant Anita Dobson, who first introduced Aliona to Vincent, and her husband Brian May – as well as her most recent dancing partner, Jay McGuiness. "They are such close friends of ours, we have sent pictures. No one else really knows yet, apart from Jay. A couple of weeks after Bella was born Jay messaged me asking if the 'little one' had arrived, so we sent him a couple of pictures."

Aliona's daughter Bella was born in June

And she also talks how they moved from London to Florida just three months before Bella was born. "We had not just a nursery to set up but a whole house," laughs Aliona. "Our plan was to move first, then start a family, but it happened so quickly as within two months of trying I was pregnant. It has been life-changing for us on so many levels."

