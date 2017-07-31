Sugababes singer Heidi Range expecting first baby with husband Alex! The singer, 34, married in a fairy tale Italian wedding last September

Congratulations are in order for Heidi Range and her husband Alex Partakis! The couple, who married in a fairy tale Italian wedding last September, are expecting their first baby. Sugababe Heidi, 34, announced her exciting news to HELLO! magazine, revealing that she is due in January. "It has been a big year for us," beams Heidi.

"Our wedding was amazing and then I had hoped I would fall pregnant straight away. But as each month went by I would take a test and I got used to it always being negative. So when it came back positive it was a shock. Alex was asleep and I came running into the bedroom with the stick, saying, 'Is that a cross? Am I pregnant?'

"We moved into our house at Easter after spending two years renovating it and we think that was the same weekend we conceived. It was like it was meant to be. It was so special that it happened in our first family house together. It's made our home have this lovely feeling about it."

The first person Heidi broke the news to was her mum Karen, who happened to be staying with the couple that weekend. "I wanted to be sure before I told her so I made Alex go out to buy another test. I gave him the stick to check this time and he told me we were having a baby. I then went downstairs and put it on the kitchen counter in front of my mum. She started jumping up and down, saying, 'Oh, my baby is having a baby!' About five minutes later we were googling prams and nurseries.

She added: "My sister Hayley has already bought name books. They are dying to know whether we are having a girl or a boy so they can start buying clothes."

