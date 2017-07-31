Celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke and girlfriend Kelly Simpkin welcome first baby! The couple plan to marry in a relaxed "boho" wedding one day

Congratulations are in order for celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke and his girlfriend Kelly Simpkin. The couple have welcomed their first baby! Nicky, 59, and his long-term girlfriend Kelly announced their happy news to HELLO!, saying: "We've had a baby boy weighing a healthy 8lb 5oz. Kelly was amazing." Nicky added that becoming a father again was "fantastic". The couple have yet to decide a name.

The new parents had shared their pregnancy joy with HELLO! back in March, saying that "it doesn't seem real". Fashion designer Kelly said: "We're very happy. Nicky will be a cool dad. He's so thoughtful. He's into his fashion. I can't wait for us to start buying baby outfits." The celebrity hairdresser is already the proud father to Harrison, 30, and Tellisa, 28, and he hopes to lean on previous experience as a father to help this time around.

The couple have welcomed their first child

"It was a long time ago," Nicky joked. "I'm quite laid back. Obviously, a routine is important but we always took my kids to, say, restaurants. We didn't let a routine spoil our family life." And, after the pitter-patter of tiny feet, there could be more happy news for the couple as Kelly revealed: "We do want to get married."

Although not officially engaged, Nicky presented his girlfriend of nine years with a Stephen Webster diamond and rose gold ring at Christmas. "We both cringe at the word fiancé," said Kelly. Nicky added: "I don't like it all. We don't want to make a thing of it, and for everyone to ask us whether we've set a date." However, bride-to-be Kelly is already making plans. "Like most girls, it's something I've dreamt of since I was five," she said. "It's a big thing for me and, now that I can design my own dress, the world's my oyster. But we've agreed to get married and, when we do, there'll probably be quite a boho, relaxed, 1970s vibe to the wedding."