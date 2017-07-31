Why Paddy and Christine McGuinness won't have more children The couple are proud parents to three children

They are proud parents to three young children, but in a new interview, Christine McGuinness has revealed that she and her husband Paddy have no plans to expand their brood. The Take Me Out host and his model wife, who have been married since 2011, have four-year-old twins, Penelope and Leo, and ten-month-old daughter Felicity. When asked about having more kids, Christine told The Mirror: "We had three children in three-and-a-half years. We were happy to keep going."

Paddy and Christine McGuinness have ruled out having more kids

"As soon as I got pregnant I knew that was my life and that was what I wanted, I wanted to be a mum and have a really big family," she added. "We've had to reconsider plans because the twins need us and we are stretched as it is. We don't have any help and Felicity is still not sleeping. Sometimes we are exhausted. It wouldn't be fair to have more." The couple recently shared the devastating news that their twins have been diagnosed with autism.

STORY: Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine fears her baby daughter might have autism

Last week, during an appearance on This Morning, mother-of-three Christine confessed that she's worried her youngest daughter Felicity is showing symptoms similar to the twins. "I am looking for little things," she explained. "If she does have autism, we’ll get her the help she needs. She does things like standing on her tippy toes, and she likes dry food. But she is brand new, I don't want to put too much pressure on it."

The couple are proud parents to three children

STORY: Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine reveals their twins have autism

Christine, 29, went on to reveal that she and her TV star husband were both shocked when the doctor delivered the heartbreaking news of their twins' diagnosis. "I think initially there's a huge sense of loss," she said. "But you just need to stay strong and remember these children were perfect to me before the diagnosis and they are still perfect now, they're doing absolutely amazing." Christine and Paddy welcomed their twins Leo and Penelope in 2013, and little Felicity in September 2016.