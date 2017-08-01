Whitney Port welcomes her first child! See the adorable first photos The Hills star made the big announcement on her blog

Congratulations to Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman, who have welcomed their first child together. The Hills star made the big announcement on her blog on Monday, confirming that the couple were now proud parents to a baby boy named Sonny, who was born on 27 July. "So I have some news. No big deal, but I created another human being and then delivered him into the world at 12.30am Thursday morning," new mum Whitney, 32, wrote. "Timmy and I named the little man Sonny and I'm in love. I just want to talk about how I'm feeling.

Whitney Port has announced the arrival of her baby son Sonny

"We've all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it's not like I didn't believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn't actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest. I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I'm just like obsessed. I can't stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It's a bit like getting a toy you really really wanted as a child. There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it. Unlike the toy, however, I am obviously never going to get sick of Sonny, and he poops."

STORY: Lucky Blue Smith, 19, welcomes baby daughter and reveals her unusual name

She added: "All kidding aside, my heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I don't care if this is sappy or trite and I don't want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It's not about loving him more than something else I love. It's just awesome. I can't wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy's."

Sonny is The Hills star's first child with husband Tim Rosenman

Whitney announced her pregnancy in February in an Instagram post shared with fans. "Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!" she wrote. "DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge. Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!"

Whitney and Tim met on the set of The Hills spinoff show, The City, which he worked on as an associate producer. The happy couple got engaged in November 2013, and tied the knot in Palm Springs in November 2015.