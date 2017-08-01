See the emotional moment Danny Jones found out wife Georgia was pregnant in amazing baby reveal montage Georgia shared a sweet baby news reveal video on her YouTube account

McFly's Danny Jones and his wife Georgia are expecting their first baby, and couldn’t be more thrilled! On Monday, Georgia, who runs YouTube channel The Georgia Edit, posted a sweet video montage of the moment the exciting news was revealed to friends and family, which began with Danny finding out he was going to be a dad. In a heartwarming clip, the father-to-be breaks down in happy tears after being handed a positive pregnancy test by Georgia.

Also featured in the footage, titled "Our Amazing Baby News!!", were two of Danny's McFly bandmates, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher, along with their wives, Izzy and Giovanna. The group of friends gave a priceless reaction to the news and were captured jumping up and down in excitement.

Last month, Danny and Georgia revealed their exciting baby news to HELLO! magazine. Danny said: "I think we’re having a boy. I'm going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we’ve decided we want to have that big surprise."

Georgia, meanwhile, added: "They are going to need a mop for our tears in the delivery room – we are going to be so emotional. Even when we walked in for the first scan I started crying. All they'd said to us was hello."

The ecstatic couple, who married in August 2014, began trying for a baby at the end of last year. "At first we were shocked when it happened as we'd been casually trying, but so many people have such a hard graft starting a family that we didn't really expect it to happen quickly," Danny revealed.