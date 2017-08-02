julia-stiles

Julia Stiles debuts her baby bump: 'I couldn't resist'

The star recently confirmed she is pregnant with her first child

by Gemma Strong

Julia Stiles has shown off her baby bump for the very first time. The 10 Things I Hate About You actress uploaded a snapshot on Instagram showing her posing in front of a mirror, her growing tummy clearly visible underneath her fitted dress. "Alright, I couldn't resist," the mum-to-be captioned the photograph. Fans were quick to congratulate Julia on her first pregnancy. "Congrats! You look beautiful," one wrote, while another remarked: "You have been my role model since I was little! Congratulations on your little one! I just had my first."

News of Julia's pregnancy was revealed in June, when her publicist confirmed that the star and her fiancé Preston J. Cook were expecting a baby at the end of the year. Julia and Preston met on the set of 2015's Go With Me, where he worked as a camera assistant, and got engaged on Christmas Eve that same year while on holiday in Isla Grande, Colombia. At the time, Julia shared a sweet photo on her Instagram, showing the couple holding hands with a beautiful sunset in the background. "Best Christmas Ever," she wrote alongside.

Speaking to People afterwards, 36-year-old Julia said: "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkelling. The city was really nice too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."

However, the actress did say that the couple were in no rush to tie the knot. I'm not getting a ton of marital advice," she said. "We're really slow on the wedding planning so I haven't really been soliciting advice."

