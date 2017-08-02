Alex Jones is weaning baby Ted! See the photo The One Show star welcomed her son in January

Alex Jones' baby boy is ready for his next major milestone. The One Show star has revealed that her young son is now weaning, and shared a snapshot with fans showing the behind-the-scenes preparations at her family home. The image sees Alex's husband Charlie Thomson busy at the stove, with pre-portioned meals for Ted ready on the kitchen worktop. Alongside the picture, Alex wrote: "Weaning time at the zoo. Where has the last 6 months gone? Dad is on batch cooking duties! #babyweaning #6monthsold."

Alex Jones has revealed she has started weaning her baby son Ted

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Now the fun starts! I loved/am loving weaning my baby x." TV star Angellica Bell added: "Hey @alexjonesthomson – brings back memories! @michaelunderwoodtv used to do the same too! Feels so good stocking up! Hope to see you guys soon xxx."

Alex, Charlie and baby Ted only recently returned from a two-week holiday in France, where they were joined by her parents and other family members. The vacation would have been all the more special for the couple, given that it was their young son’s first summer break abroad.

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their little boy in January

Alex and Charlie, who married in 2015 in a wedding featured exclusively in HELLO!, welcomed their first child in January. Ted – full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson – was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. At the time, Alex said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time."

The TV star has since returned to her presenting duties on The One Show part-time, where she often talks about her beloved son. Alex also has her hands full with another project. The 40-year-old presenter is writing a parenting book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, which focuses on her experiences of being a first-time older mum.