Cheryl has been hard at work! The singer, who welcomed baby Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March, has wasted no time in rushing back to her busy schedule. After sharing a picture from her L'Oreal cosmetics photoshoot, her assistant Lily England shared some lovely behind-the-scenes posts. Looking absolutely incredible, the 34-year-old was preened to perfection as she worked her magic in front of the camera. One picture was simply captioned: "She's back!"

Although the mother-of-one was dressed down for the shoot, she appears to have dyed her hair darker after having blonde highlights, and complemented the au natural style by leaving the long tresses loose. The former Girls Aloud band member captioned her own snap: "Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit." The new makeup range is set to be released in October and will include Cheryl's own lip shade; further details are expected to be released later.

Cheryl was recently forced to deny reports that she has taken up boxing following the birth of her her little boy. The former pop star was said to have enlisted the help of personal trainer Shane Collins - who is dating her personal assistant - and working out at home to improve her fitness. A source told Closer magazine: "Cheryl didn't want to have people staring at her in the gym or at classes, so Shane goes to her house." But taking to Twitter, Cheryl denied the reports, stating that the story is "completely made up".

The new mum has kept out of the public eye after giving birth to her baby son, Bear. Speaking about his son shortly after the birth during a Facebook Live, Liam said: "It was nice to be home for the weekend as I got to do bath time with my son. It's is one of the highlights of my day - many smiles in the bathtub and it’s lovely and you're right, it is the best feeling in the world!" He then added: "Baby Bear is amazing. He makes me smile every single day. It's great, it's the best thing in the world being a parent, that's all I can say really."