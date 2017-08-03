Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off baby bump in red bikini The Spanish model, 23, is pregnant with the footballer's fourth baby

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have been lapping up the Spanish sunshine, sailing around the Balearic Islands on their private yacht. In a world exclusive, HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! has featured photos of the couple on holiday. The magazine spread shows Cristiano, 32, and his model girlfriend Georgina, 23, relaxing on their boat as they prepare to become parents.

Georgina, who is pregnant with the footballer's fourth baby, was seen touching her baby bump in one tender photo. The mum-to-be looked incredible in her red bikini while another picture showed Georgina walking around the yacht as Cristiano sunbathed on a lounger behind her. This will be Georgina's first child and Cristiano's fourth. The Real Madrid footballer recently welcomed his twins, Mateo and Eva, in June. He is also the proud dad to his seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who he welcomed via a surrogate in 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez pictured on their private yacht

The couple have been enjoying the summer with Cristiano's family. His mum Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro spent some time with them in Ibiza last month, where she bonded with her new grandchildren. Maria posted a photo on Instagram and wrote in her native Portuguese: "Spending time with my most recent grandchildren." The adorable family portrait showed Cristiano's mum cradling a sleeping baby in each arm.

The model, 23, is expecting her first baby

The new photos published in HOLA! come just a couple of weeks after Cristiano confirmed that his girlfriend is expecting. When asked by Spanish news outlet El Mundo whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, Cristiano replied, "Yes, very much." The footballer met Georgina a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. They went public with their relationship in November 2016 when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.