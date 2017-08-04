Pregnant Sam Faiers teases fans the sex of her baby as she shares new baby bump snap The ex-TOWIE star is six months pregnant with her second child

She is due to welcome her second child within the next few months, and as she looks ahead to the arrival, Sam Faiers decided to give her followers an update! The former TOWIE star took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a cute picture of her blossoming baby bump, in which she teased the sex of her unborn child. "Just over 6 months #babynumber2 #boyorgirl #love," she wrote alongside the post.

Just over 6 months 🤰🏽😊 #babynumber2 #boyorgirl #love A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

STORY: Sam Faiers shares gorgeous snap of her son cuddling baby bump

The snap sees Sam looking radiant, dressed beautifully in a mushroom coloured number which clung to every inch of her figure. Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: "The Faiers sisters are so lucky and blessed with their figures they still look amazing when they're pregnant." Another said: "Such a tiny bump for 6months! I reckon a girlie." A third post read: " You are glowing....beautiful... I'm so happy for your little family."

Beautiful moment with my babies ❤ Thank you @chelseawhitephotog for capturing this. I will treasure it forever 😚 can't wait to share the rest of the shoot 😊📷 xx A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

STORY: Sam Faiers shows off stunning pregnancy body in bikini snap

Sam, 26, revealed that she was expecting her second baby with boyfriend Paul Knightley in early July. Posting a snap of her baby bump while holding little Paul, she wrote: "Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby. We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2." Sam and her sister, Billie, spoke about motherhood in an interview with HELLO! back in February. "I think it's so rewarding being a mum," Billie said at the time. "It's little things, I think just how rewarding it is." Sam agreed. "It's just watching them learn and grow" she said. "Especially at the age Paul is at now, even yesterday at Mum's he was drawing on a piece of paper."