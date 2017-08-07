Proud mother Jools Oliver posts sweet tribute as she celebrates River's 1st birthday Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools share five children together

Happy birthday River! Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are celebrating their youngest child's first birthday, and to mark the happy occasion, Jools has shared a beautiful tribute on social media. Sharing a picture of her little boy shortly after his birth, the mother-of-five gushed: "Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas. The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly!"

Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly! You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up know for the biggest cuddle ❤️ A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

She added: "You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up now for the biggest cuddle." As well as being his parents' pride and joy, the youngest member of the Oliver family is well taken care of by his older siblings, six-year-old Buddy, eight-year-old Petal, Daisy, 14, and 15-year-old Poppy.

Fans were quick to wish River a happy birthday, with one commenting: "Happy birthday sweet river, wishing you all the best." Another fan said: "Happy 1st birthday little man, wishing you a blessed day with your wonderful family." One follower wrote: "Gorgeous! Happiest of birthdays to the little cherub!" A fourth post read: "Happy 1st Birthday River. I can't believe it is a year already."

My boy with my girl.....can't believe he's nearly 1 years old already ?!? How fast time goes.... A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Last week, Jamie posted a lovely snap of his youngest son during a recent family vacation. Revealing his surprise that River would soon be turning one, Jamie wrote: "My boy with my girl…can't believe he's nearly 1 years old already?? How fast time goes…" And although Jamie and Jools, who have been married since 2000, have their hands full with their large brood, Jools has revealed she is open to having a sixth child: She told Vogue: "I'll never really draw the line. I'm getting older, but I'd definitely do it again if I could. I think Jamie's finished. But you never know!"