Giovanna Fletcher addresses those pregnancy rumours Giovanna's husband Tom Fletcher first sparked the rumours on Instagram

Giovanna Fletcher has denied rumours she's expecting her third child through her HELLO! Online blog, writing that she feels it's sad she should have to clarify the fact because "it seems that every time a woman declares she's working on something special that's where people's minds go". The rumours about a possible pregnancy began last week, when her husband McFly lead singer Tom Fletcher posted a snap to his Instagram with the caption: "Exciting things happening in the other room @mrsgifletcher."

Fans of the couple – who married in 2012 and have two sons together Buzz Michelangelo, three, and one-year-old Buddy Bob – took this to mean possible baby news writing in the comments: "another babyyyyy" and "Is Gi pregnant????" But Giovanna, 32, has shut down the suggestions, writing in her post that what Tom, 32, was referring to are creative projects which she currently has in the works. "There are other projects I've been working on that I'm not allowed to say anything about yet – but more on that very soon," she wrote. "Although, I feel I should point out that I'm not pregnant… Not preggers. End of. BUT, I'm hoping you'll love the creative projects I've been working my arse off for."

Tom and Giovanna married in 2012

The author, whose works include Dream a Little Dream and Always with Love, has previously spoken about her personal struggles and battles when it comes to being a mother in her first non-fiction work, a parenting book titled Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures in Motherhood published earlier this year.

God I love these little nutters - especially when they decide to just chill together and have a giggle! ❤️ xxx #brosforlife #buzzandbuddy #family #love A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

The couple have two sons together

"I'd feel the fragility of the little baby boy in my arms and know how easy it would be for me to do something stupid in frustration," she wrote. "The horrifying thought would be enough to sober me into calmness, reminding me that I was the adult. I worried about our bond. I was focusing so much on what I should be doing, thinking or feeling that I wasn't allowing myself to stop and just embrace it." She has also, in more recent interviews, opened up about the miscarriage she suffered with her first pregnancy.