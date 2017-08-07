Serena Williams celebrates 50s-themed baby shower with Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Eva Longoria! The pregnant tennis star is expecting her first baby with fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her girls travelled back to the fifties to celebrate the tennis star's fun-filled baby shower over the weekend. The pregnant sportswoman was joined by Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, La La Anthony and Angie Beyince at the fifties-themed party, which saw the gang dress up in colourful poodle skirts and retro tops. "When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back," Serena captioned the photos on Instagram, adding the hashtags, "#shakerattleandroll2017" and "#babyO".

Her friends were also quick to share some snaps from the day, with Desperate Housewives star Eva writing: "These ladies are the best! Congrats @serenawilliams on your upcoming bundle of joy! I can't wait to meet him or her!" Ciara, who welcomed her second child in April, wrote on Instagram: "That's 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle!" In one video, the singer jumped up and down with joy as she posed in front of a jukebox with Serena and Serena's sister Venus. "O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time!" she wrote.

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Serena is expecting her first baby this autumn

Destiny's Child singer Kelly also posted some photos, showing her modelling a very chic outfit of a white skirt and summery polka dot top. "We❤You BabyO! #ShakeRattle&Roll2017," she wrote. La La uploaded a similar group photo and told the tennis ace: "Love you Rena @serenawilliams ❤️❤️ #shakerattleandroll2017."

Serena is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in the autumn. The couple are keeping the sex of their baby a surprise, although Serena seems almost certain she is carrying a girl. Her fiancé Alexis, the co-founder of Reddit, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said: "We have our hunches. Obviously, she won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

She is keeping the sex of her baby a surprise

Last month, Serena also shut down rumours that she and Alexis had tied the knot in secret. When quizzed by E! about the reports, the 35-year-old said: "It hasn't happened yet, not that I am aware of!" Asked about when the special occasion will take place, Serena replied: "We are just keeping it hush hush between us right now, our closest family, and friends – and that's it."