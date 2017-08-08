Jamie Oliver and wife Jools leave fans confused over son River's first birthday The couple, who have five children together, celebrated their son's birthday on different days

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have left fans confused over their son River's birthdate, after they took to Instagram to celebrate his special milestone one day apart. On the morning of Tuesday 8 August, Jamie shared a photo of his adorable little boy and his beautiful wife, and wrote: "My two mates having a hug.... Happy first birthday boy.... that went fast... great job @joolsoliver nice cake action." Jamie's fans were quick to send their best wishes to River, who is the TV chef's fifth child. They also commented on how sweet River looked in the photo, cuddling up to his proud mum.

The post came the day after Jamie's wife Jools also paid tribute to their son, wishing him a happy first birthday on Monday 7 August, leaving some fans unsure of River's actual birth date. Jools shared a touching throwback photo of her son just minutes after he was born and wrote: "Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas. The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly!" She added: "You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up now for the biggest cuddle."

My two mates having a hug....Happy first birthday boy.... that went fast...great job @joolsoliver nice cake action A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Jamie Oliver celebrated his son's birthday on Tuesday 8 August

As well as being his parents' pride and joy, the youngest member of the Oliver family is well taken care of by his older siblings – Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, and six-year-old Buddy. Poppy and Daisy were present at their brother's birth and had the honour of cutting the cord. Last year, Jools announced her son's birth on 8 August by sharing a photo from her hospital bed and revealing: "Little boy Oliver has arrived, we are so very happy, blessed, grateful and totally in love all over again, and so very proud of our two eldest daughters who cut the cord. Jamie was my hero. (No name yet!!!) XXXX."

Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly! You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up know for the biggest cuddle ❤️ A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Jools marked her son's milestone the day before

Jamie also shared the news of his son's safe arrival with his fans, along with a picture of the baby swaddled in a blanket. "And then this just happened guys!! IT'S A BABY BOY!" he wrote. "Everyone in the Oliver family is very surprised and beyond happy. He arrived safely, mum @joolsoliver was really, really amazing, unbelievably composed, natural birth and my two eldest girls got to come in at the very end as the baby was born which was amazing to witness very, very emotional."