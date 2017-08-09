Andy Samberg welcomes first child with wife Joanna Newsom The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor has become a first-time father

Congratulations to Andy Samberg and his wife Joanna Newsom! The couple have welcomed their first child together, a baby daughter. A rep for the couple confirmed the happy news, but didn't reveal any further details about the child. The fiercely private couple, who decided to keep their pregnancy under wraps, had previously opened up about becoming parents, saying that they would love to have children in the future.

Andy Samberg and his wife Joanna Newsom have become parents

Attending the Fox All-Star Party in January 2016, the Saturday Night Live star told reporters: "I love babies. I would love a baby someday." Just a few weeks prior, musician Joanna confessed to Larry King that they have been thinking about expanding their family. "Little harpist Samberg, thank you for putting that image in my head," she said. When quizzed about her husband, she replied: "He's my favourite person in the world. He's the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment."

After five years of dating, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 38, and the pianist, 35, got engaged in February 2013 and tied the knot seven months later. But it seems Andy had a long admiration for Joanna way before they had met. "He liked her music and would go to her shows. He had the biggest crush on her," a source previously told Us Magazine. Andy appears in The Lonely Island and was previously a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He has also starred in films including Hot Rod (2007) and Hotel Transylvania (2012) as well as starring in popular police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.