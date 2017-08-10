Simon Cowell's son Eric is all grown up in cute holiday snap – see it here Simon's ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour shared the sweet photo on Instagram

Simon Cowell's son Eric is growing up fast! The three-year-old has been pictured enjoying a playdate with his little friend Coco Seymour, the daughter of Extra host Terri. The adorable youngsters were pictured playing in the photo as their mums Terri and Lauren Silverman looked on. "#Summertime with Coco, Lauren and Eric," the doting mother wrote on Instagram.

The TV star defied her 43 years of age, looking incredible in a high-waisted bikini and Panama hat. Simon's partner Lauren, 40, was just as stylish in a white kaftan and black two-piece. Their children were the focus of attention though, as fans were quick to comment on how sweet Coco and Eric looked. "Gorgeous children," wrote one follower, while another posted: "Gosh Coco and Eric are growing up so fast." "Friends and littles are the best," wrote another.

Terri Seymour posed with her daughter Coco, Lauren Silverman and Eric Cowell

Eric and Coco are clearly great pals and often enjoy playdates together. Last year, Terri uploaded the cutest snap of the little ones kissing on Coco's first birthday. She wrote: "A little #kiss for the #birthday girl." Eric is one year older than Coco and is already proving to be quite the ladies' man. Earlier this year his dad Simon told the Mirror: "I think he has actually got my charm. I asked him the other day how many girlfriends he's got and I think he's got five currently so he's doing okay."

Simon and his son Eric at The X Factor auditions in London

Of fatherhood, Simon added: "You get through that first year and suddenly you realise you can talk with them and they've taken on your mannerisms and everything else. It is amazing. He is absolutely incredible and so funny. It's the best thing that ever happened to me. Would I like more babies? I don't make that decision, as you know these things happen."

Simon welcomed his son Eric with partner Lauren on Valentine's Day in 2014. The pregnancy news came as a shock to fans, as Lauren was still legally married to Andrew Silverman although Andrew had filed for divorce. Simon previously dated TV host Terri from 2002 to 2008; the pair remain good friends.