Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcome first baby: find out the unusual name The couple have been married since April 2015

Congratulations to Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, who have welcomed their first baby together. The couple are the proud parents to a little girl they have named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, E! News confirms. She was born at 10.26am on 25 July. Bodhi is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in April 2015. They announced their pregnancy news in May, sharing sweet matching Instagram posts showing Vampire Diaries star Ian, 38, kissing his wife's growing baby bump.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced their pregnancy news in May

Alongside her post, Twilight star Nikki, 29, wrote: "Hi little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together," she added. "We can't wait to meet you… Love, your parents."

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's wedding day video: watch!

Nikki recently spoke to Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine, and explained the couple would be observing a "one month silence" following the birth of their child. "We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," she explained. "Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate … You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

The couple tied the knot in April 2015

Of their decision to keep their baby's sex a secret until the delivery, she added: "A close friend had a son and I remember thinking, 'I hope I have a son one day.' Then another friend had a girl and I thought, 'How fun would it be to have a miniature version of yourself?' You can't lose, no matter what."

STORY: Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed share gorgeous throwback wedding photos on 2nd anniversary