David Beckham's sister Joanne is pregnant with her first baby! The 32-year-old proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram

Joanne Beckham has confirmed that she is expecting her first baby. The mum-to-be shared a very sweet baby bump photo with her Instagram followers, showing boyfriend Kris Donnelly kissing her growing tummy during a recent holiday. She wrote: "WHEN. TWO. BECOME. THREE!!! If someone had told us at the start of the year how our lives would change I would never have believed it… Baby Donnelly en route!"

Joanne Beckham showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram

It's thought that Joanne – the younger sister of footballer David Beckham – is about four months into her pregnancy. A friend told the Sun: "Joanne and Kris are over the moon. Her parents Ted and Sandra are looking forward to having another grandchild. And David's kids are excited about having a new cousin – especially Harper."

News of Joanne’s romance with 42-year-old Kris was revealed in May. He previously took part in Big Brother in 2009, during which he shared a brief romance with fellow contestant Sophie Reade, and later dated Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter.

Joanne with her niece Harper Beckham

Joanne, meanwhile, is clearly a doting aunt to David and Victoria's four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and often shares candid snapshots of the famous family on her Instagram page. Last month she shared a selfie showing her posing with niece Harper on her birthday. The caption read: "PRINCESS! Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful little niece Harper! Where has all this time gone when we was all fighting to have cuddles with you when you was born! Even though we get better ones now!! Hope your birthday is as special as you are! Jojo loves you @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham xx."