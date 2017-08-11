Rochelle Humes shares rare photo of five-month-old baby Valentina The Saturdays singer, 28, posted the sweet photo on Instagram

Rochelle Humes' daughter is the cutest! The Saturdays singer has posted a sweet picture of her baby Valentina on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse of her little bundle of joy. Rochelle is seen cradling her five-month-old to her chest as she wrote: "When your cuddle game is strong and she falls straight to sleep..."

Not surprisingly, the snapshot went down a treat with fans, with several commenting on the precious mother-daughter bonding moment. Rochelle rarely shares photos of her and husband Marvin Humes' two young children, which one fan picked up on, asking: "Why don't you show your beautiful babies' faces? I know they're gorgeous." But another commented: "I love that you keep your children's identities secret. Too many people sell every aspect of their private lives and I think kids should be shielded from this."

When your cuddle game is strong and she falls straight to sleep... A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Rochelle gave birth to her second child in March

Rochelle welcomed her second child in March. The TV star, 28, and her husband Marvin, 32, are also the proud parents to Alaia-Mai, who turned four in May. Earlier this year, Rochelle opened up to HELLO! Online about motherhood and feeling more confident the second time around. "You trust yourself," she confessed. "The first time everyone's telling you what you should do and you go along with it. The second time you can enjoy the experience a little bit because your head's already around the whirlwind phase."

Poor guy doesn't stand a chance in a house with 3 women...When you moan that you're not involved I'll buy you matching shorts, be careful what you wish for...🌺 #heisgonnakillmeforputtingthisup A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Marvin and Rochelle share two daughters together

Rochelle's sweet post of baby Valentina comes just a couple of weeks after she and Marvin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. At the time, former JLS boy band member Marvin said: "When I looked to my left and she was there, oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything… She was absolutely stunning."