Gary Lineker’s ex-wife Danielle Bux welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Nate Greenwald – see the sweet snap! Sports presenter Gary has congratulated his ex-wife on Instagram

Congratulations Danielle Bux and Nate Greenwald! The couple welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday in LA, with Danielle sharing the happy news on her Instagram page. The ex-wife of Gary Lineker posted an adorable black and white photograph showing her teenage daughter Ella holding the tiny hand of her newborn baby. Danielle, 38, wrote: “Sisters. Our baby girl has arrived Romy Wren Greenwald. A whopper, as expected. 8.5lbs. 8/8/17.” The model and actress posted two heart emojis beside her caption.

Gary Lineker, who was married to Danielle from 2009 to 2016 and remains close friends with the star, also posted a message. He said: “'Congratulations to you both. Chuffed for you x.” Danielle’s followers were overjoyed at the news, with one writing: “Ah congratulations on your wonderful news @daniellebux and an absolutely beautiful picture. Welcome to the world baby Romy!” A second fan told the mum: “Amazing news! Congratulations D. Enjoy all the amazing cuddles. Lots of love xxx,” while a third fan said: “ Congratulations beautiful! I'm so happy for you!!!”

Just a few days earlier, Danielle shared photos of her baby bump and revealed she celebrated her pregnancy with two baby showers – one in London and one in LA. According to The Mail, Danielle met new boyfriend Nate seven months ago when she moved into the house next door to him. The paper reports that the model has been seen wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger yet no engagement has been announced.



