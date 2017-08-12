Pregnant Serena Williams asks fans for advice on packing her hospital bag! The tennis ace took to online forum Reddit to ask fans for help

Serena Williams has asked her fans for help with packing her hospital bag, in preparation for the birth of her first child with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian this autumn. The tennis ace, 35, took to Alexis’ online discussion website Reddit to ask fans for their opinions, getting a few helpful tips from mums. Serena asked: “When did you pack your hospital bag? 1 month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still.... I think... Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?”

There were lots of suggestions for the star, with one mum telling her: “Some of your favourite snacks. You'll need it.” Another wrote: “2wks before expected date; if you haven't already, start packing baby & momma essentials now ...don't forget netflix lol.” A third fan said: “Outfits for the baby in different sizes! My son was almost 12 pounds and didn't fit in newborn clothes!!”

Serena with husband Alexis

One mum gave a surprising tip, writing: “Funny enough the one thing I'm SO glad we packed was a tennis ball. We learned in a birth class that it can relieve pain if your partner rubs it in circles on your lower back and when I was laboring it was the only thing that provided a little relief (until the epidural!!)”

Serena and Alexis are keeping the sex of their baby a surprise, although Serena seems almost certain she is carrying a girl. Alexis recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said: "We have our hunches. Obviously, she won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Serena's 50s themed baby shower with friends

Last month, Serena told E! about reports the pair had wed: "It hasn't happened yet, not that I am aware of!" Asked about when the special occasion will take place, Serena replied: "We are just keeping it hush hush between us right now, our closest family, and friends – and that's it.”