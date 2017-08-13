Alex Jones reunited with baby Teddy - see the adorable photo! The One Show host shared the sweet snap with her Instagram followers

Alex Jones has shared a gorgeous photo of herself and her six-month old son Teddy with her Instagram followers. The One Show host posted the snap on Saturday evening after a week away from her little boy. In the picture, Alex looks lovingly into her son’s eyes as she plays with him on her lap, clearly happy to be home. She wrote: “Reunited with my boy #supersaturday.” The star had been on a tour of Northern Ireland with the BBC1 programme.

Reunited with my boy. #supersaturday Thanks for the photo @anna_george1 ❤️ A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Alex’s fans adored the picture which captured a special moment between mum and son. One wrote: “Beautiful picture of you both.” Another told the presenter: “I was wondering if little baby Teddy was with you this week. Such a beautiful reunion, you look so happy!!” A third follower said: “Beautiful! Dad has looked after him well in your absence.” Another fan wrote: “Ahhhh I bet he has changed so much while you were away xx.”

Alex, 40, looks her usual elegant self in the photo as she sits on the grass outside with her son. Her hair tied back in a ponytail, the star wears pearl earrings and black shades with a dressed-down look of jeans and a navy and white striped t-shirt. Baby Teddy matches mum’s outfit perfectly, sporting a white vest, navy dungarees and sailor-style hat.

The popular host had enjoyed a fun week away with work, posting a goodbye message to Northern Ireland on her Instagram. Alex wrote: “And that is it, our tour of Northern Ireland has come to an end at the Giants Causeway. What a week it's been. Thanks to everyone who came and saw the show and gave us such a warm welcome. We had a blast.” Teddy’s dad Charlie no doubt coped perfectly well at home with the little one; Alex recently shared a photo of her husband batch cooking for the tot in their kitchen.

Weaning time at the zoo. Where has the last 6 months gone? Dad is on batch cooking duties! #babyweanig #6monthsold A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

The family of three recently returned from a two-week holiday in France, where they were joined by her parents and other family members. The vacation would have been all the more special for the couple, given that it was their young son’s first summer break abroad.