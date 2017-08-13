Geri Horner tells HELLO! about her baby boy Monty and finding happiness with husband Christian The singer speaks exclusively about her happy family

In an exclusive interview and her first official photoshoot with baby son Monty in HELLO! magazine, Geri Horner is looking more fabulous than ever thanks to the happiness she says she has found in her life. “I guess the word I’d use to describe where I am in my life is ‘content’,” says Geri on a family holiday in St Tropez, as she says of seven-month-old Montague George Hector Horner, her son with husband F1 Team Principal Christian Horner.

“He’s our gift.” “He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby– such a cuddler - and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of ‘That’s my boy’. It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us. He’s a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we’ll encounter a bit of protest and I think, ‘Ah, there’s the Halliwell!’.”

Mum Geri Horner with baby Monty

Stunning Geri, who has just turned 45, reveals to HELLO! that she hasn’t ruled out having more children, “There’s room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We’ve got our hands pretty full and we’re very grateful for what we have.”

Opening up on finding happiness with Christian, she tells HELLO! “It has been a total revelation to me, meeting a man I can completely be myself with. We have a very playful relationship – we tease each other a lot. Before Christian and I got together, I had no interest in marriage. I was the classic singleton, always getting myself into romantic gaffes that never worked out."

Now a wife and mum to Monty and 11-year-old Bluebell, her daughter from a previous relationship and also a stepmother, to Olivia, Christian’s daughter who Geri clearly adores , she says, “We’ve gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family." And she couldn’t be happier.

