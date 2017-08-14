Geri Horner shares new family photo with baby Monty and daughter Bluebell The Spice Girl welcomed her son with husband Christian Horner in January

Geri Horner has taken to Instagram to share a tender photo of her family enjoying their summer holidays and some quality time together in the sunshine. The snap, reposted from her husband Christian Horner's Instagram account, is captioned: "Sunday lunch - Happy holidays #familytime." The Angels in Chains singer, who recently celebrated her 45th birthday, can be seen with her son Monty bundled in her arms while her husband Christian, her daughter Bluebell, 11, and her three-year-old stepdaughter Olivia also pose for the sweet photo with wide grins on their faces.

Geri, in an exclusive chat with HELLO! magazine, recently opened up about family life and motherhood, revealing that she now enjoys being part of a larger family, which has "gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended family, each of us with our own needs and personalities and, whilst before I was lonely as a single mum and missed having someone to share that part of my life with, it's brought different challenges".

Geri pictured with her two children and her stepdaughter

"I want to be there for my baby, but I also want to be there for my 11-year-old and my stepdaughter; I want to be there for my husband but I also want to make time for me," she admitted. Geri also opened up about feeling "content" with how her life currently is and the gratitude she feels for all the things she's been blessed with.

"The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said. "With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."

