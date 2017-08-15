Frankie Bridge celebrates son's birthday with very sweet Instagram pic! Frankie and husband Wayne Bridge share two boys together

Frankie Bridge has shared a sweet photo of her two sons in celebration of her youngest child's second birthday. The proud mum uploaded a picture showing Carter and his big brother Parker dressed in matching dinosaur shirts, shorts and white trainers, looking at the camera as they stand side-by-side. "Happy birthday to my baby boy… who is definitely no longer a baby!?!? Just the funniest little soul," Frankie captioned the snapshot. "I'm a lucky lady with these two handsome boys." Little Carter was quickly inundated with birthday messages from Frankie's fans, with many remarking on how cute the two brothers are.

Happy Birthday to my baby boy... who is definitely no longer a baby!?! Just the funniest little soul. I'm a lucky lady with these two handsome boys 💙💙 #birthday #boys #mum #2yearsold A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

Saturdays star Frankie, 28, recently opened up about her young family in an interview with MailOnline, and said she is grateful to have the chance to spend time with her boys. "Now that The Saturdays have taken time out, I have much more time off so I can be selective in when to take time out of family time," she said. "It's important to attend the boys' sports days and I’m loving the balance."

Some serious train racing in the Bridge household tonight... a very tense and exciting night for us all! 🚂🚂 #train #boys #father #son #myboys A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

The singer also revealed that Parker and Carter are already showing signs of following in their parents' footsteps. "As the boys are so young it's easier to stay at home, so we spend a lot of time outdoors," she explained. "The boys love being in the garden and going to the park. They love sports and Wayne will kick a football with them, but he's not pushy with it. His family wasn't sporty and my family weren't musical, so we want their passion to come naturally. Carter loves music and having a dance already!"

Frankie and former footballer Wayne, 37, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They welcomed their first child Parker in October 2013, followed by little Carter less than two years later.