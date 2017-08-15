Loading the player...

Mindy Kaling speaks about her surprise pregnancy for first time The actress and comedian surprised fans when news of her pregnancy broke in July

Mindy Kaling has opened up about her pregnancy for the first time in public. The actress, who is expecting her first baby, said she is "really excited" about it and said that the unknown is a "fun feeling". Speaking during a sit-down with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, Mindy, 38, said: "It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'Okay, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

The Mindy Project star, who has not publicly revealed her baby's paternity, also joked: "As you know, it's so easy to criticise parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticise other parenting, because I'll have a child."

Mindy debuts baby bump

Mindy has been keeping mum about her pregnancy

And in terms of her parenting style, Mindy said she will be looking to her own late mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012, for inspiration. "My mum was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," she said. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."

Mindy surprised fans last month when it was confirmed that she is expecting her first baby. Not much is known about her impending arrival, but Mindy has spoken openly in the past about her desire to have children. "I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids," she told Yahoo! Style. "I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen." She continued: "I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."