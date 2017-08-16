Heavily pregnant Danielle Lloyd looks ready to give birth in revealing new photo The reality TV star, 33, is expecting her fourth child

Danielle Lloyd is nearing her due date! The reality TV star, 33, has shared a photo of her very low baby bump, writing on Instagram, "He is low, come on baby" alongside a shocked-face emoji. The heavily pregnant mum-of-three was inundated with comments from her fans, many of whom wished her luck with the birth. "Wow can't be long now!! Lots of luck," wrote one follower, while a second posted: "I cannot stay calm. He is too ready for me to be calm!"

Danielle is expecting her first child – and fourth baby – with her fiancé Michael O'Neill. At the end of July, she revealed that she was due in five or six weeks, placing her due date around the end of August. Back in April, the former Miss England model found out her baby's gender live on air, during an episode of Loose Women. "It's waving!" the nurse said as she gave Danielle a scan, proceeding to tell her that she is having a boy. The doting mum, who has three sons with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, said: "I'm so happy! I'm going to be overrun with boys! I'm excited now! At least I know and can prepare for another messy boy!"

🙏🏼💙👶🏼 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Danielle is pregnant with a baby boy

Her exciting news was met with criticism from some fans, though. Replying to a Twitter user who called the live reveal "frustrating," Danielle wrote: "That's such a shame you didn't feel my news wasn't worth sharing with the world. I know am happy don't be frustrated it makes u age quicker."

Despite the late stages of her pregnancy, the supermum has been travelling abroad and enjoyed a short holiday in Monte Carlo with her fiancé Michael. Sharing a photo of herself and her large bump in a bikini, Danielle wrote: "Had the most amazing time in Monte Carlo it was so relaxing."