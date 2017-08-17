Jennifer Metcalfe reveals dramatic birth story: 'Our little man defied the odds and here he is' Jennifer Metcalfe opened up about giving birth to baby Daye

Jennifer Metcalfe has opened up about giving birth to her baby son, Daye Colmic Lake, during a visit to Lorraine, and revealed that her newborn son's heart rate dropped during the delivery. The new mum said: "As far as labour was concerned I quiet enjoyed it. It was a bit of a challenge. These midwives came in that were absolutely incredible came in as his heart rate dropped. I think the contractions came a little bit too soon and were quite long. His heart rate dropped and these midwives came in and were holding my hands and made me feel like superwoman. They said, 'Come on you're the best pusher in the north east'. Even if there was something wrong I wouldn't have known about it."

The Hollyoaks actress continued: "When he came out our little gorgeous boy his cord was in a knot, and in quite a tight knot as well. They say it happens in one in 100 babies. It doesn't end very nice, it can end in a still birth. It was quite a tight knot and it stops oxygen and food getting to him. But our little man defied the odds and here he is."

Jennifer opened up about giving birth

Jennifer also spoke about how she and her partner, Greg Lake, were coping with adjusting to caring for a newborn baby. "We're slowly getting there, it’s week eight this week," she explained. "The sleep deprivation is a bit of a killer but he's amazing. When he smiles at 3am it's like, 'You're forgiven' for these bags under my eyes."

Jennifer welcomed baby Daye back in June

The star recently posted an inspiring snap of her post-baby body on Instagram, writing: "I wasn't worried about wat my body was goin2look like wen my boy ad finished usin it 2grow, Instead I was intrigued/excited 2c the new me..n I like it… Where my flat tummy turned bump once was, I now ava squishy bit of comfort4both my boys! Arms n legs are wobblier n I'm defo rounder, but I think the extra lbs suit as I get older."