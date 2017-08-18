Coleen Rooney expecting baby number four! See her sweet pregnancy announcement Find out how Coleen Rooney announced her pregnancy!

Coleen Rooney has announced that she is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Wayne Rooney! The mum-of-three tweeted the wonderful news on Friday, writing: "So Happy!!! Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine.....Baby number 4 is on its way," accompanied by a love heart eyes emoji.

The columnist's fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with one writing: "Congratulations. There is nothing more special or precious than a new baby," while another added: "Congratulations to you, Wayne and your boys." Coleen and Wayne already share three sons; Kai, seven, Klay, four, and one-year-old Kit. Prior to Coleen's official announcement, it was widely reported that she was expecting another baby after fans thought they spotted a little baby bump during a recent holiday. Addressing the reports at the time, she wrote: "So basically... yes on holiday again… yes I've put weight on and my kids break up earlier than most schools… not missed a day while here."

The 31-year-old has previously opened up to HELLO! magazine about motherhood, saying: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

She added: "I think you have to understand each other and know that they can always come to you to talk to you about anything, no matter when or where… The hard thing is, it's hard work at times. They have lots of after school clubs and your life revolves around them. You don't have as much time to yourself. They can push your patience at times, when they are babies you have the sleepless nights at time. But when they give you that smile, it is all worth it and any stress is forgotten about!"