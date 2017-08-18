Strictly's Gleb Savchenko shares cutest photo of newborn baby Zlata The professional dancer, 33, and his wife Elena welcomed their second daughter earlier this month

Gleb Savchenko is melting hearts with photos of his newborn daughter Zlata. The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been sharing pictures of his two-week-old bundle of joy on Twitter and Instagram, showing off his beautiful little "princess" to the world. In one snap, Gleb, 33, cradled his baby to his chest as he took a selfie. "Oh baby baby," he wrote. Another showed Gleb and his two daughters – Zlata and six-year-old Olivia – lying in bed. "My girls," he tweeted, alongside princess emojis.

The dancer and his wife Elena welcomed their second child at the beginning of the month. Gleb proudly announced the news on Twitter, writing: "@ElenaSamodanova & I are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10:26pm on 1st August weighing 3.6kg." The father-of-two missed Zlata's arrival as he was on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, where his wife gave birth. Gleb, who had been touring on Dancing with the Stars, took the first flight out of the US as soon as his wife phoned to say she was in labour.

Oh baby baby 👶🏼 A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Gleb and his wife Elena welcomed their daughter at the beginning of the month

"I wasn't freaking out, but I couldn't wait to get there," he told Us Weekly. "You try to put yourself in the zone like, 'Okay, you can't do anything on a plane!' I was standing in the airport getting my luggage and it was a mix of feelings. I was emotional and so happy." Explaining his daughter's unusual moniker, the TV star added: "Zlata is an old, unique Russian name that means golden."

The proud dad explained that Zlata means 'golden' in Russian

Fans in the UK will recognise Gleb from his stint on Strictly Come Dancing where he worked as a pro dancer in the 13th series and was partnered with TV presenter Anita Rani. The pair reached the semi-finals. He quit the BBC show after just one series, revealing that he wanted to spend more time with his wife and family.