Birthday girl Madonna shares rare photo with all six children – see the snap! The star celebrated her 59th birthday with her family in Italy

Madonna has delighted her fans by sharing a rare photo of her family all together as she celebrates her 59th birthday! The world-famous singer took to her Instagram page on Saturday to post an adorable snap from her gypsy-themed birthday celebrations in Puglia, Italy. Posing with her six children, the star looked happy and content to have all her children together. Standing alongside her were her sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11 and her four daughters, Lourdes, 20, Mercy, 11, and twins Esther and Stella, age four.

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Madonna captioned the photo: “Birthday” with a series of party emojis. The singer’s fans loved the picture and were quick to comment on her family. One follower wrote: “Wow all ur children together and look how tall David is already passing big bro Rocco.” A second fan said: “Beautiful family!! So thrilled that you have all your children with you to celebrate.” A third told the star: “What a happy family. Mercy is so sweet and Lola is a woman look now. Great bright children you have.” Another fan said: “Love this sooo very much!!!”

The mum-of-six looked to be having a fantastic time as she celebrated her 59th year with her loved ones. Madonna shared a series of snaps from the two-day party on her Instagram page. One photo featured the singer and her daughter Lourdes which Madonna captioned: “Best.” In the picture, a stunning-looking Lourdes holds her mum’s face in her hand and gives her a loving kiss on the cheek as Madonna smiles and closes her eyes.

Best ................🎉💘😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Madonna is currently preparing to launch her skincare line MDNA Skin in America this September. Already on sale in Japan, the range has everything from face washes to a Chrome Clay Mask on offer, with prices ranging between £39 and £465. Madonna hopes there's a product that everyone can enjoy. "I'm tired of hearing people complain here that they can't get it in America," she told WWD.

In July, the star opened The Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Blantyre, Malawi. The centre was named after the singer's 11-year-old daughter Mercy, whom she adopted from the African country in 2009.