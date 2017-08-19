Binky Felstead's baby India is the cutest playing with daddy – see the snap! The Born in Chelsea star shared the sweet photo on social media

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has shared the most adorable photo of her two-month-old baby girl India and her fans are going wild for the snap. Actress Binky took to her Instagram page on Saturday to post the black and white picture, which shows her boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson lovingly holding India above his head as he lies bare-chested in bed. The tiny tot is dressed in a simple white baby grow as Josh holds India aloft. “Morning ‘babies in space,’ wrote Binky.

Morning 'babies in space' .... A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

The star’s fans loved the intimate photo, with one writing: “Oh look at the love in his eyes. Too cute,” while another wrote, “He's so in love with her - heart-warming.” One fan reminded Binky: “What a memory to treasure, remember to get plenty of you as mummy with your girl.” And another follower pointed out the resemblance between the stunning photo and a famous 1980s picture of a man cradling a baby, saying: “Showing my age, but this is very Athena poster.”

Binky and Josh recently appeared on This Morning with their little girl to discuss their new reality show Born In Chelsea. Josh was every bit the doting dad, gently stroking the baby's tiny hand as the couple spoke about their bundle of joy. "It's been the most surreal journey, but it has been the most amazing one," he said. "She's here now and we have this most amazing girl."

Binky, 27, who was only in labour for six hours before India's arrival on 12 June, revealed that India has already settled into a good bedtime routine. "She's actually quite good," she shared. "She does four hour stints." Josh, meanwhile, said that teamwork was key when it comes to parenting a newborn.” Baby India weighed in at 7lbs 13oz when she was born just before 2pm on 12 June in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte.