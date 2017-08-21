Sugababes star Siobhan Donaghy welcomes her first baby The singer has proudly shared the first photo of her newborn child

Congratulations to original Sugababes star Siobhan Donaghy, who has welcomed her first baby. The 33-year-old announced the happy news to her fans on Instagram, proudly sharing a photo showing her cradling her newborn son in her hospital bed. "Welcome to the world little man. Ford Charles McCoy – Aug 13 – 6lbs 13," she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Welcome to the world little man. Ford Charles McCoy - Aug 13th - 6lbs13 👼🏻✨ A post shared by Siobhan Donaghy (@siobhandonaghy) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Siobhan Donaghy has announced the birth of her son, Ford Charles McCoy

Siobhan was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages, with one follower writing: "Congratulations to the sweetest boy and her mum. Health and happiness to the family!" Another added: "Congratulations! You're a beautiful new mamma. He's lovely xxx." Siobhan's former Sugababes bandmates Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena also sent their best wishes to the family, with the latter writing: "Congrats hunny", followed by a series of love hearts.

Working on a little something for the summer 👶🏻 A post shared by Siobhan Donaghy (@siobhandonaghy) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

The former Sugababes star revealed her pregnancy in April

It is the first baby for Siobhan and her husband Chris McCoy, who were married in 2013. The new mum announced the news of her pregnancy in April, sharing an Instagram photo with fans showing her cradling her baby bump. "Working on a little something for the summer," she wrote alongside.

Siobhan was a founding member of the Sugababes, but decided to leave in 2001. She released two albums, Revolution in Me and Ghosts, before reuniting with her former bandmates to form Mutya Keisha Siobhan. To the delight of their fans, the trio released a new single, Flatline, in August 2013, although they are yet to release a new album.