Ronnie and Sally Wood's twin daughters steal the show in cute family photo The adorable twins were all smiles while on a walk with their famous parents

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally Humphreys welcomed twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose into the world back in May last year – and their adorable little girls are certainly growing up fast! In a new photo posted on Sally's Instagram account, the twins are pictured walking along the road with their parents, kitted out in colourful jumpsuits and cute personalised trainers which had their names embroidered across the straps. It was all smiles on the family walk, with Ronnie and Sally beaming at each other while aiding the twins with their steps.

Babes walking in their new trainers #twins #trainers #ronnie #yellow #Alice #Gracie #adore A post shared by Sally Wood (@sallywood1) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Ronnie and Sally Wood with twin daughters Gracie and Alice

The photo, which was captioned: "Babes walking in their new trainers," delighted fans, with one writing: "What a fab picture, can't believe they are walking too, motherhood suits you well." Another added: "What a super cool family, precious."

Ronnie, who recently revealed his secret battle with lung cancer, told The Guardian that his health scare had made him even more grateful for his family. He said: "With these little twin girls in my life, it just really makes you want to be around longer to watch them grow. "Having that second chance, it's made me even more grateful to enjoy the twins, enjoy the kids I already have, enjoy Sally, enjoy going back on the road, all of it."

Ronnie turned 70 two days after his twins turned one

Ronnie, who is also a father to sons Jesse Wood, Tyrone Wood, Jamie Wood and daughter Leah Wood, spoke about family life in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in March. "Any time I'm with her [Sally] and the girls, that's the best for me, nothing tops it," he said. "When the twins come into our bed and we're all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It's special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I'm a lucky man."