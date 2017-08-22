Kim Kardashian's son Saint is so big now! See rare photo of both kids Kim and Kanye West's son Saint is turning two in December

Kim Kardashian's son is growing up fast! Fans couldn't believe how big Saint is in a new photo posted on Instagram. The queen of reality TV shared a rare photo with both of her children – Saint, one, and four-year-old daughter North – as the family prepared to watch the solar eclipse. "Total eclipse of the heart," Kim wrote, as she cuddled her little ones and kissed the top of Saint's head. The 36-year-old TV star matched her son in khaki shorts, while Kim's mini-me daughter North was adorably wrapped up in a blanket.

Noticeably absent from the photo was Kim's husband Kanye West. The couple have openly admitted that they are hoping to expand their brood, with Kim saying they are "trying" for a third child. "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

In June, TMZ reported that the business mogul and her husband struck an agreement with a surrogacy agency and were moving forward with the process – after a procedure to help Kim carry another baby was unsuccessful.

The mum-of-two has also opened up on her family's show about her difficulty to fall pregnant. "Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater," she said. "I can't carry any more kids … It's the worst. It's not going to be happy for me. I had a full break down." Kim, who was held at gunpoint during an armed robbery in the French capital, continued: "After talking to Kanye… I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it's my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be."