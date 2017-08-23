Harry Judd's wife Izzy is about to give birth – and fans think they've guessed the baby's gender Harry's wife Izzy announced her pregnancy back in April

Harry Judd is soon to be a dad-of-two, and he simply can't wait! Taking to Instagram, the McFly drummer shared a sweet photo of wife Izzy looking down lovingly at her growing baby bump. The dimly lit picture, which was simply captioned: "We can't wait to meet you [love heart emoji]," went down a treat with fans, who were quick to guess the baby's gender. "Boy bump," one said, while another wrote: "I guess a boy." A third observed the size of the bump, writing: "Is she not having twins?"

Harry Judd's wife Izzy is due to give birth next month

The happy couple announced their pregnancy news back in April in a seriously sweet series of photos. Harry posted a photo of his wife and their young daughter Lola, 18 months, which showed them sitting next to each other on the floor wearing matching dungarees and clutching their stomachs. "Lola, where's baby?" the image was captioned.

Harry is already a doting dad to 18-month-old daughter Lola

Meanwhile, Izzy posted another adorable picture of her and Lola, this time with the little girl tenderly kissing her growing bump. Opening up about their previous struggles to conceive their first daughter, she wrote of her “miracle” pregnancy: "Harry, Lola and I are so happy to share our news. After having IVF to conceive Lola people used to say to me you'll probably fall pregnant naturally next time. I wondered how it would ever be that simple after all the difficulties we have previously faced. I never believed we would be lucky enough, but whilst writing Dare to Dream this little miracle happened. I want to give others hope that amazing things can happen."

At one point Izzy wanted to find out the baby's gender but soon changed her mind

Harry and Izzy welcomed their daughter Lola Rose Emma Judd, into the world on January 25 2016, and introduced her exclusively to HELLO! last February. Discussing her arrival at the time, proud dad Harry said: "You are just floating in a cloud of love. It’s amazing. Our wedding day was the best day of my life and this was a similar feeling but times ten. Being a dad just feels right. It feels quite natural. It is the best thing ever."

He added of his violinist wife: "I've never been so in love and proud of Izzy. To see your wife going through all that for the greater good, doing it for us and our family, it's just incredible."