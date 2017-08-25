Laura Trott and Jason Kenny welcome first baby! Find out the name The Olympic champions welcomed their baby boy on Wednesday

Congratulations are in order for Laura Trott and her husband Jason Kenny. The couple have welcomed their first baby – a bouncing baby boy named Albert Louie. Laura, 25, and Jason, 29, were the picture of happiness as they posed for one of their first family portraits in a park, joined by their two pet dogs. "Welcome to the world little Albert Louie Kenny. 23/08/17 8lb 12.5oz 22.44 💙 You kept us waiting a week but it was all worth it," Laura wrote on Instagram.

Cycling's golden couple announced their pregnancy news back in February, with Laura sharing a photo of two adult bikes alongside a child's bike. Their agent confirmed the news shortly after. Laura – Britain's most successful female cyclist – previously spoke to HELLO! Online during her pregnancy, saying she was keeping calm about the birth.

Laura and Jason have welcomed a son

"I'm going to go with the flow, I am going to go in open minded," she said. "I am not scared at all, not in the slightest. I just want it to be as natural as possible, I will have the water birth set up but I am not sure if I will use it. Jason will be my birth partner but he won't cut the baby's umbilical cord. We've talked about it and he is not keen." The new mum also had a second baby on her mind. "We've starting doing the nursery," she said back in April. "We're going with neutral colours, I want it to be grey, because if we have a second child it can still be used for both."

And on the fitness front, Laura didn't let her pregnancy slow her down. "I do two hours of exercise a day, whether it's a bit on the bike, a bit on the gym, I have also started swimming again," she said. "I am keeping quite active, the further I get with my pregnancy the easier I take it. It's good for me that I still work alongside my coach, he has children himself so he knows what to expect."