This is why Jay-Z and Beyoncé chose to name their twins Rumi and Sir Carter Jay-Z revealed the meanings behind his twins' unique names

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, into the world back in June, and now the proud dad has explained all behind their unique names. Chatting to Rap Radar podcast, he revealed that when it came to his little boy's name, "He just came out like, Sir." The 47-year-old said: " Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter. And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

The twins were born via caesarean section on Tuesday 13 June at 5.13am at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in LA. Little Rumi arrived first, followed by her brother Sir. Both babies were delivered by OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane – the same man who helped Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian give birth.

The A-list couple are also parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who according to Beyonce's mum Tina Knowles, has taken to her new role of big sister particularly well. Tina, 62, told Entertainment Tonight this week: "She's very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z - who have been together since 2001 - made their big pregnancy announcement on Instagram at the start of the year. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the singer captioned a photo of herself holding her baby bump in front of a wall of flowers. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Beyoncé previously opened up about being a protective mother to ABC News. Talking about life as a mum to Blue Ivy prior to the twins arrival, she said: "I am very protective. I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life."