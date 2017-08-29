Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan welcome their second daughter - see the first photo The Facebook CEO is now a proud father to two daughters

Congratulations to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan! The couple have proudly introduced her newborn daughter, August, to the world as they shared the first picture of their young family. The Facebook co-founder spoke about the importance of childhood in a heartfelt letter posted on his social media site. He wrote: "Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn't grow up too fast.

"Dear August, welcome to the world! Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become. Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation." He added: "I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you. August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."

Mothers are a blessing. Priscilla, I'm grateful for all you do to raise Max and all you will do for our new daughter on her way. I'm grateful to my mother for raising me with love and to all mothers out there for the important and challenging work you do every single day to make your family and the whole world a little bit better. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on May 14, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Mark and Priscilla tied the knot at their Palo Alto home in California in May 2012. The couple's daughter Max celebrated her first birthday in November, with a party at home alongside her parents. In March, the Facebook CEO announced on the social media site that he and his paediatrician wife were expecting a second baby. "Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl," he wrote. "After our difficult experience with having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child."

He continued: "When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other. I grew up with three sisters and they taught me to learn from smart, strong women. They weren't just my sisters but some of my best friends. They've gone on to write books, excel at performance, music, sports, cooking and their careers. They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards."