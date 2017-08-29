Alex Jones' photo of baby Teddy and husband Charlie Thomson is melting hearts The One Show presenter shared an Instagram photo from the bank holiday weekend

Alex Jones appears to have had a very relaxing bank holiday weekend at home with her favourite boys – her husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy. The presenter of The One Show, who welcomed her first child in January, gave fans a glimpse of her family life as she shared a photo of her boys bonding. The snap showed six-month-old Teddy – full name Edward Alun Burrell Thomson – sitting up and looking at his dad, while Charlie grinned at him. "This was Saturday morning when we had the best bank holiday yet ahead of us," Alex wrote on Instagram. "At least next weekend is only 4 days away."

The TV star, 40, occasionally posts pictures of her son on social media, although she tends to keep his face hidden from view. Earlier this month, Alex delighted fans with another gorgeous photo of herself and baby Teddy in the park. Alex looked lovingly into her son's eyes as she played with him on her lap, clearly happy to be home after days of filming in Northern Ireland. "Reunited with my boy #supersaturday," she wrote.

This was Saturday morning when we had the best bank holiday yet ahead of us. At least next weekend is only 4 days away. 😊 A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Alex welcomed her son in January

Earlier this summer, Alex and her family enjoyed a two-week holiday in France, where they were joined by Alex's parents and other family members. The trip was all the more special for the couple, given that it was their son's first summer break abroad. Alex and Charlie welcomed baby Teddy in January, having married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in 2015.

The presenter is currently juggling motherhood with her career. She is also writing her first parenting book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, which focuses on her experiences of being a first-time older mum. Alex has reached out to other parents, asking them to share their stories. The book will be released in February 2018.