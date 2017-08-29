Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones opens up about motherhood ahead of second series Doctor Foster returns to TV screens next month

With her career taking centre stage once again, Suranne Jones has revealed she leads a relatively normal life with her family. The Doctor Foster star, who welcomed her son with husband Laurence Akers in March last year, has confessed she prefers to ditch the glitz and glamour to spend time with her child. In a new interview with Radio Times, she shared: "When I'm not working, you'll find me down the play park or on the Tube with my Converse on and a muslin cloth in my hand, wiping my boy's snotty nose."

Doctor Foster is back! All you need to know about season two

Suranne, 39, remains fiercely protective of her family as she is yet to reveal her son's name. Affirming her love to lead a low-key lifestyle, she added: "As much as I possibly can be, I'm round Tesco's with my backpack, no make-up and sunglasses." The mother-of-one won a BAFTA TV award in 2015 for her role as betrayed wife Gemma in Doctor Foster. She first rose to fame as Karen McDonald in Coronation Street almost twenty years ago, but has since gone on to star in Scott and Bailey and Unforgiven.

Doctor Foster: First look at Suranne Jones in the long-awaited return of series two

The second series of the BBC drama will pick up two years on from the original five-part series, and will implore the implications of Gemma's actions on Simon and their torn son Tom, after trying to get revenge on her husband. Suranne went on to reveal that she hopes her character has helped break the stigma surrounding heartbroken women. She told the publication: "People use the word 'mental' when women get upset about men going off with younger women. 'She's mental', 'she's lost it'. No. Her heart's broken, and her world has been turned upside-down, and actually I think Doctor Foster makes people feel like their deep feelings are understood, at the same time as it being entertainment." Doctor Foster will be back for season two in September.