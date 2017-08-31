Danniella Westbrook responds to critics labelling her pregnancy a 'disaster' The actress, 43, has two children from her previous relationships

Danniella Westbrook has hit back at critics who have called her surprise pregnancy a "disaster". Responding to a Twitter user who had posted, "this has disaster written all over it! I wish you'd concentrate on you & your kids not pap pics", Daniella wrote: "So me having a child is a disaster? Ok so my son is not a kid he's 21 & daughter is sixteen & head girl at school so I'm obviously a bad mum!"

The former I'm a Celebrity star is expecting her third baby – and first child – with fiancé Alan Thomason. Danniella at first denied the reports in mid-August during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "I'm just fat at the moment… because I'm happy!" the actress told hosts Kate Garraway and Jeremy Kyle. Asked directly by Jeremy whether she was carrying a child, she replied: "Not the last time I looked, no!"

Danniella and Alan are expecting their first baby

Is Danniella using her old engagement ring?

Just days later, Danniella confirmed her pregnancy after she was spotted cradling her bump and shopping for baby clothes while on holiday in Portugal. The former EastEnders star proudly showed off her growing tummy in a crop top and skirt. Speaking to Mirror Online, Danniella has also said: "I'm happier than ever – life couldn't be sweeter. We've just been to the doctor for a baby check-up." She added: "It doesn't matter what happens in the future when this little one arrives. Alan is a hundred, million per cent the reason for my current happiness. I've been lost a lot in my life. Now I'm centred."

The actress denied her pregnancy at first

Danniella has previously been married twice before. In 1998, she wed van driver Ben Morgan after knowing him for two months. The couple lived in Australia but their marriage ended in divorce nine months later. Before that, Danniella had welcomed her first child, a son Kai, in November 1996 with her ex-boyfriend Robert Fernandez. In 2001, she gave birth to her second child, a daughter Jodie B. Danniella married Jodie's father, Kevin Jenkins, three months later. The family moved to California in 2010 but in late 2011, the soap star returned to the UK with her children. She and Kevin were granted a divorce in 2014.