Katie Piper shares rare photo of daughter Belle as she shows off baby bump

The 33-year-old is enjoying a sunshine break with Belle and husband Richard Sutton

by Gemma Strong

Katie Piper is bumping along nicely! The pregnant TV star took to Instagram this week to give fans a glimpse of her growing tummy – and managed to capture her three-year-old daughter Belle in the snapshot too. Alongside the poolside photo, Katie wrote: "My girl and my bump! I'm not actually naked here, there is a bikini under all that baby!" The post proved popular with Katie's followers. "Where did that bump come from all of a sudden?" one wrote, while another remarked: "We are on par Katie, 26 weeks with my second too! Although my bump is nowhere as neat as yours! I've eaten too many cakes!" A third added: "I think it's a boy!!"

Katie Piper shared a photo showing off her baby bump and her daughter Belle

Katie – who has been married to her carpenter husband Richard Sutton since November 2015 - announced the news of her second pregnancy in June in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. She revealed that little Belle is already a doting big sister to the unborn baby, due to arrive on New Year's Eve. "This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy," the TV star said. "I asked what she thinks I'm having and she said, 'A girl, like me.' I really don't have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who's also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely. I know Richie would love a son to play football with, but, honestly, we're thrilled either way."

The star is due to welcome her second child on New Year's Eve

Katie also disclosed that she'd had a difficult second pregnancy. "I have felt really nauseous and tired with this pregnancy and don't recall it being that way with Belle," she shared. "But I don't want to sound like I'm moaning because we're over the moon and really excited." The 33-year-old then revealed that she and Richard had been trying for a second baby for a while. "I've been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child," she said. "The truth is, we were trying for about a year and a half, but that's such a private and emotional thing when you're going through it."

