Serena Williams welcomes first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian The tennis ace has given birth to her first baby

It’s a girl! Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a daughter, together on Friday, 1 September, at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. “Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd tweeted. According to local station CBS 12, the tennis star, 35, was induced on Thursday night.

Serena revealed back in April that she was 20-weeks pregnant. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the athlete admitted that her “heart dropped” when she learned that she was expecting. She said, "If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world."

Not long after she revealed her pregnancy news, Serena penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child. “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” Serena wrote. “You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.”

In May, the Wimbledon champion celebrated her bridal shower in Florida at Miami’s 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach. Weeks later in June, Serena and Reddit co-founder Alexis traveled to the French Riviera for a babymoon.

Prior to giving birth, Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle praised her pal telling Vogue, “She will be an amazing mom,” adding, “The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she’ll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby. I can’t wait for that!”