Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia bring their baby home - see the first photo of Sweden's newest prince! The Swedish royal couple left the hospital one day after welcoming their second son

Homeward bound! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip introduced their newborn Prince on Friday, September 1, with a sweet snapshot as they departed Danderyd Hospital. The Swedish Royal Court released the family photo with a message that read: "The Prince family has left the hospital and is now home at Villa Solbacken."

The couple left the hospital with their newborn son

The proud parents-of-two posed, holding hands, as their new bundle of joy sat in his car seat at their feet. Sofia looked incredible in the photo, showing off an impressive post-baby body merely one day after giving birth. The royal wore a tired white top, grey jacket and casual jeans and trainers.

The couple’s baby boy, who was born on August 31, joins big brother Prince Alexander. After welcoming his second son, a beaming Prince Carl Philip, 38, chatted with members of the media, saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mom. It's overwhelming."

Carl and Sofia, who are also parents to Prince Alexander, welcomed their second son on 31 August

Sofia and the Prince welcomed their first child, one-year-old Prince Alexander, in April of 2016. Last summer, the couple opened up about the joys of parenthood. Sofia told Sweden's Svenskdam, "It's amazing," adding, "Having children changes your whole life." She also noted, "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl also discussed his new role as a first-time dad telling the outlet that it took “some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful."

The pair's new bundle of joy marks the sixth grandchild for Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf. Aside from Sofia and Carl’s sons, the monarchs are also grandparents to daughter Crown Princess Victoria’s children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, in addition to Princess Madeleine’s kids Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas. Prince Alexander and his little brother will gain a new cousin in 2018 when their aunt Princess Madeleine gives birth to her third child.